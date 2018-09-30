Varijashree VenugopalIndian singer and flautist. Born 6 March 1991
Varijashree Venugopal
1991-03-06
Varijashree Venugopal Biography (Wikipedia)
Varijashree Venugopal born in Bangalore, India on 6 March 1991 is an Indian singer and flautist.
Yaare Neenu Chathure
Varijashree Venugopal
Naa Pranam
Varijashree Venugopal
Devamanohari (feat. Arun Kumar)
Varijashree Venugopal
Cloud 11 (feat. Gino Banks, Stephen Devassy & Sheldon D'Silva)
Varijashree Venugopal
