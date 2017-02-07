The Lonesome FireFormed 2013
The Lonesome Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab0dacc7-a553-4201-995f-bc73be61a9c7
The Lonesome Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire are a 7-piece band from Glasgow, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Lonesome Fire Tracks
Sort by
Tiny Miracles
Roddy Hart
Tiny Miracles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiny Miracles
Last played on
Violet
Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire
Violet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fztr4.jpglink
Violet
Last played on
Most Of The Time
Roddy Hart
Most Of The Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkf2.jpglink
Most Of The Time
Last played on
Bright Light Fever
Roddy Hart
Bright Light Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Light Fever
Last played on
Back to artist