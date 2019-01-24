Flipp DineroBorn 16 November 1995
Flipp Dinero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab0a4c4f-3e0d-4681-b480-c05575a4919a
Flipp Dinero Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Saint Victor (born November 16, 1995), better known by his stage name Flipp Dinero, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his song "Leave Me Alone", which peaked at 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dinero gained recognition when football wide-receiver Odell Beckham Jr. danced to "Leave Me Alone" which made the song viral.
Flipp Dinero Tracks
Leave Me Alone
Flipp Dinero
Leave Me Alone
Leave Me Alone
Feelin' Like
Flipp Dinero
Feelin' Like
Feelin' Like
