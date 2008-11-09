Joel BogenBorn 3 September 1958
Joel Bogen
1958-09-03
Joel Bogen Biography (Wikipedia)
Joel Bogen (born 3 September 1958) is an English rock and punk guitarist. He worked with Toyah Willcox from the late 1970s to 1983 as the guitar player in her eponymous band and was the co-writer on nearly all of the material they recorded. Bogen also produced Heaven, the 1997 debut album of neo soul artist Jai, for M&G and RCA Records.
Joel Bogen Tracks
Busted
Joel Bogen
Busted
Busted
Last played on
