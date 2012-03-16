Genaside II
Genaside II was a British electronic group active in the 1990s and early 2000s. Their music started as rave, developing into jungle, breakbeat and big beat. Its main member was Kris Ogden, though some other members went on to form the band Archive. Their 1991 song Narra Mine provided a sample for the Prodigy track Firestarter.
Mr Maniac (Underground Distortion Mix)
Narra Mine
Narra Mine
Mr Maniac (Kissy Klub Version)
Mr Maniac (Kissy Klub Version)
