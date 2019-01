Genaside II was a British electronic group active in the 1990s and early 2000s. Their music started as rave, developing into jungle, breakbeat and big beat. Its main member was Kris Ogden, though some other members went on to form the band Archive. Their 1991 song Narra Mine provided a sample for the Prodigy track Firestarter.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia