Takeshi Nishimoto (born 1973) is a classically trained guitarist and composer who is conversant with European, Northern Indian, and American jazz-influenced classical traditions. In addition to collaborations with diverse artists sitar master Rahul Sakyaputra to I'm Not a Gun associate John Tejada, Nishimoto has also performed extensively as a solo artist.
