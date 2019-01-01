Deeds of Flesh is a technical death metal band from Los Osos, California, U.S. They were formed in 1993 by Jacoby Kingston, Erik Lindmark (1972–2018) and Joey Heaslet and are still active. They founded their own label, Unique Leader Records, which has since become home to a number of other death metal bands from around the world. Deeds of Flesh have released eight studio albums, their most recent being Portals to Canaan which was released in 2013.