Deeds of FleshFormed 1993
Deeds of Flesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab025bcf-5d75-446f-91ba-9d583ef0a139
Deeds of Flesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Deeds of Flesh is a technical death metal band from Los Osos, California, U.S. They were formed in 1993 by Jacoby Kingston, Erik Lindmark (1972–2018) and Joey Heaslet and are still active. They founded their own label, Unique Leader Records, which has since become home to a number of other death metal bands from around the world. Deeds of Flesh have released eight studio albums, their most recent being Portals to Canaan which was released in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deeds of Flesh Tracks
Sort by
Deeds of Flesh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist