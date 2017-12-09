Mickey Mixin' Oliver is an American musician. He was born on the South Side of Chicago. He helped popularize house music. He was a founding member of the mix show team on Chicago radio station 102.7 WBMX, collectively known as the Hot Mix 5.

When this group formed in 1981 on radio station WBMX, Oliver was selected as President. The Hot Mix 5 became a leading force in the early Chicago house music scene and the first to air the new sound.

One of his first releases, "In-Ten-Si-T" (1988), which was co-written and produced by Jim "Cheese" Romano, is considered one of the Top 10 most influential House music records. In 1987, he produced "Never Let Go", which became a hit. Oliver's works continue to be remixed and re-released through producers/artists all over the world.

In 2011, Oliver charted on Billboard Magazine's Dance Music Club Play chart with his single release "As Days Go By" featuring Baton Rouge (LA) singer Kim Smith on the Intensi-T label. The song debuted at #46 on the chart on January 22, 2011 and peaked at #16. That chart success seemed to remind the dance music industry of Oliver's abilities as it opened the door to more remixing opportunities. Olived remixed the single "Zoon Baloomba" which topped out on the Billboard chart at #21 on November 18, 2012.