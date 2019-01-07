John Bennet16th/17th century composer
John Bennet
John Bennet Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bennet (c. 1575 – after 1614) was a composer of the English madrigal school. Little is known for certain of Bennet's life, but his first collection of madrigals was published in 1599.
John Bennet Tracks
The Dark is my Delight
Last played on
Venus Birds
Composer
Last played on
All Creatures Now Are Merry-Minded (feat. The King’s Singers)
Last played on
Venus' Birds
Last played on
All Creatures Now Are Merry Minded (Triumphs of Oriana)
All Creatures Now
Last played on
All creatures now are merry minded
Weep, O mine eyes
Last played on
Venus' birds whose mournful tunes
Last played on
John Bennet Links
