Frances Gershwin Born 26 December 1906. Died 18 January 1999
Frances Gershwin
1906-12-26
Frances Gershwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Gershwin Godowsky (December 6, 1906 – January 18, 1999) was an American singer, musician, Broadway performer and artist.
Frances Gershwin Tracks
Oh Gee! Oh, Joy!
