Michael D. Faist (born January 5, 1992) is an American actor, best known for originating the role of Connor Murphy in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a performance for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Faist also originated the role of Morris Delancey in Disney's Newsies.
