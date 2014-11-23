Charles CraigBorn 3 December 1919. Died 23 January 1997
Charles Craig
1919-12-03
Giuseppe Verdi
The Holy City
"Party Night"
Caro Mio Ben
Proms 1972: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-05T13:12:37
5
Sep
1972
Proms 1971: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-17T13:12:37
17
Aug
1971
Proms 1969: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-25T13:12:37
25
Aug
1969
Proms 1964: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-25T13:12:37
25
Aug
1964
Proms 1962: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-06T13:12:37
6
Sep
1962
