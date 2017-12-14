Raffey CassidyEnglish actress. Born 30 August 2002
Raffey Cassidy
2002-08-30
Raffey Cassidy Biography (Wikipedia)
Raffey Cassidy (born 30 August 2002) is an English actress. She is known for her roles in The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Mr Selfridge (2013), and Tomorrowland (2015). She received critical acclaim for her lead role in Vox Lux (2018).
