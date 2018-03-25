Blessthefall (stylized as blessthefall or BLESSTHEFALL prior to 2013) is an American metalcore band from Phoenix, Arizona, signed to Rise Records. The band was founded in 2004 by guitarist Mike Frisby, drummer Matt Traynor, and bassist and vocalist Jared Warth. Their debut album, His Last Walk, with original vocalist Craig Mabbitt, was released April 10, 2007. Their second studio album, Witness, with current vocalist Beau Bokan, was released October 6, 2009. Their third studio album, Awakening, was released on October 4, 2011. Their fourth studio album, Hollow Bodies, was released on August 20, 2013. To Those Left Behind is the band's fifth full-length album, released on September 18, 2015. Their sixth full-length album Hard Feelings, was released on March 23, 2018. Following drummer Matt Traynor's departure from the band, Warth is the only original member.