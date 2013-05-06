Heights was a British hardcore punk band from Welwyn Garden City, England. Formed in 2009, the band's final line-up consisted of vocalist Alex Monty, guitarists Dean Richardson and Tom Green and drummer Tom Hutton. They drew musical influences from a variety of styles, including but not limited to groups such as Devil Sold His Soul, Architects, Underoath, Comeback Kid, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Gallows.

The band released their debut album Dead Ends on 21 June 2011 through Mediaskare Records to critical acclaim – it was the first album of the year to receive a KKKKK (5/5) rating by Kerrang! and also gained 8/10 scores from both Metal Hammer and Rocksound magazines. The release saw the band tour extensively with varied number of bands in alternative music like Architects, Biohazard and Attack Attack!. Following the release of their debut album, the band left Mediaskare Records and signed to Transcend Music who released their second and final album "Old Lies For Young Lives". In 2014 the band released a 3-track EP entitled "Strangers" which would be their final studio material to be released before their break up.