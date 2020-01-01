Presuntos Implicados is a Spanish pop band, created in March 1983 in Yecla, Murcia. The band was originally composed of the siblings Sole Giménez and Juan Luis Giménez, and their friend Pablo Gómez. In the same year 1983, they won a radio contest and their first recording, Danzad, Danzad Malditos, appeared one year later under the RCA label. But the record company forced them to write more commercial songs outside their style, and they left in 1986 to work with an independent label, Discos Intermitentes. Pablo Gómez left the group and Javier Vela arrived to replace him.

In 1987, they recorded their De sol a sol album and their song, En la oscuridad (In the darkness) was chosen as best single of the year by RNE. This recording went to be double platinum and allowed them to sign a contract with WEA Records. Javier Vela left and was replaced by Nacho Mañó, who had produced De sol a sol.

They kept releasing recordings, adding more Latino, Brazilian and jazz sounds to their usual pop and funk combination, always led by the characteristic voice of Sole Giménez. The three members of the group control all aspects of their recordings, from the composition, the arrangements to the record production.