General Public
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaf54938-7e35-4c7d-8e06-a5094c38cb78
General Public Biography (Wikipedia)
General Public was a band formed by vocalists Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger, and which included former members of Dexys Midnight Runners, The Specials and The Clash. They are best remembered for their North American Top 40 hits "Tenderness" (1984) and "I'll Take You There" (1994).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
General Public Tracks
Sort by
As A Matter Of Fact (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
General Public
As A Matter Of Fact (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot You Cool (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
General Public
Hot You Cool (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot You Cool (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
Last played on
Tenderness
General Public
Tenderness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tenderness
Last played on
Burning Right (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
General Public
Burning Right (Radio 1 Session, 26 Feb 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Right - BBC Session 26/02/1984
General Public
Burning Right - BBC Session 26/02/1984
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Latest General Public News
General Public Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Squeeze Live Session!
-
The Beat ft Ranking Roger - Ranking Full Stop/MIrror in the Bathroom
-
Squeeze - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Cornbury: Ranking Roger
-
Squeeze: "It's our first time on The Pyramid Stage... we're very grateful"
-
Squeeze - Happy Days
-
Squeeze - Cool for Cats
-
Squeeze - Pulling Mussels from a Shell
-
Squeeze Live in Session
-
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan
Back to artist