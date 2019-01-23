RiflerosFormed 2015
Rifleros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03l0wmt.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaf4c0fd-3ced-4639-9da7-fc63e7242fe4
Rifleros Tracks
Sort by
Sownd Yn Y Canol
Rifleros
Sownd Yn Y Canol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l0wn2.jpglink
Sownd Yn Y Canol
Last played on
Yr Ochr Arall
Rifleros
Yr Ochr Arall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l0wn2.jpglink
Yr Ochr Arall
Last played on
Gwneud Dim Byd
Rifleros
Gwneud Dim Byd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l0wn2.jpglink
Gwneud Dim Byd
Last played on
Mwg Y Nos
Rifleros
Mwg Y Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l0wn2.jpglink
Mwg Y Nos
Last played on
Back to artist