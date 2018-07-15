Art BearsFormed 1978. Disbanded 1981
Art Bears
1978
Art Bears Biography (Wikipedia)
Art Bears were an English avant-rock group formed during the disassembly of Henry Cow in 1978 by three of its members, Chris Cutler (percussion, texts), Fred Frith (guitar, bass guitar, violin, keyboards) and Dagmar Krause (vocals; previously of Slapp Happy). The group released three studio albums between 1978 and 1981, and toured Europe in 1979.
In 2008 Cutler, Frith and others formed Art Bears Songbook, an Art Bears "review" project that performed at the Festival International de Musique Actuelle de Victoriaville in Quebec, Canada.
Art Bears Tracks
The Dance
The Dance
Terrain
Terrain
Democracy/The Song Of The Martyrs
Civilisation
Civilisation
Armed Peace
Armed Peace
The Song Of The Dignity Of Labour Under Capital
Truth
Truth
The Song Of Investment Capital Overseas Banker
The Winter Wheel
The Winter Wheel
The Dividing Line
The Dividing Line
The Tube
The Tube
On Suicide
On Suicide
Collapse
Collapse
