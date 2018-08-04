The Crystal Method is an American electronic music act formed in Las Vegas, Nevada by Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland in the early 1990s. Like The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy and others, they were pioneers of the big beat genre. The Crystal Method's music has appeared in numerous TV shows, films, video games, and advertisements. Their debut studio album Vegas was certified platinum in 2007, and saw follow-ups Tweekend, Legion of Boom, Divided by Night, and The Crystal Method. In 2017, Ken Jordan retired from music and left the group, with Scott Kirkland adopting The Crystal Method as a solo moniker.