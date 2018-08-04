The Crystal MethodFormed 1993
The Crystal Method
1993
The Crystal Method Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crystal Method is an American electronic music act formed in Las Vegas, Nevada by Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland in the early 1990s. Like The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy and others, they were pioneers of the big beat genre. The Crystal Method's music has appeared in numerous TV shows, films, video games, and advertisements. Their debut studio album Vegas was certified platinum in 2007, and saw follow-ups Tweekend, Legion of Boom, Divided by Night, and The Crystal Method. In 2017, Ken Jordan retired from music and left the group, with Scott Kirkland adopting The Crystal Method as a solo moniker.
The Crystal Method Tracks
(Can't You) Trip Like I Do
Filter
(Can't You) Trip Like I Do
(Can't You) Trip Like I Do
Keephopealive (Vegas Version)
The Crystal Method
Keephopealive (Vegas Version)
Keephopealive (Vegas Version)
Play For Real (Dirtyphonics Remix)
The Crystal Method
Play For Real (Dirtyphonics Remix)
Play For Real (Dirtyphonics Remix)
Busy Child
The Crystal Method
Busy Child
Busy Child
Make Some Noise (Put 'Em Up) (feat. Yelawolf)
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method
Make Some Noise (Put 'Em Up) (feat. Yelawolf)
Make Some Noise (Put 'Em Up) (feat. Yelawolf)
Sling The Decks (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method
Sling The Decks (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
Single Barrel (Kennedy Jones Remix)
The Crystal Method
Single Barrel (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Single Barrel (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Play For Real (Dirtyphonics Remix)
The Crystal Method
Play For Real (Dirtyphonics Remix)
Levels (Funtcase Remix) (feat. Stapleton)
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method
Levels (Funtcase Remix) (feat. Stapleton)
Levels (Funtcase Remix) (feat. Stapleton)
Play For Real
The Crystal Method
Play For Real
Play For Real
Drown In The Now (Tommie Sunshine Remix)
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method
Drown In The Now (Tommie Sunshine Remix)
Come Back Clean (Annie Nightingale & Far Too Loud Remix)
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method
Come Back Clean (Annie Nightingale & Far Too Loud Remix)
Come Back Clean (Kaskade Remix Dub)
The Crystal Method
Come Back Clean (Kaskade Remix Dub)
Come Back Clean (Kaskade Remix Dub)
Sine Language
The Crystal Method
Sine Language
Sine Language
