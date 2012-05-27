Michał Kleofas OgińskiBorn 25 September 1765. Died 15 October 1833
Michał Kleofas Ogiński
Michał Kleofas Ogiński Biography (Wikipedia)
Michał Kleofas Ogiński (25 September 1765 – 15 October 1833) was a Polish diplomat and politician, Grand Treasurer of Lithuania, and a senator of Tsar Alexander I. He was also a composer of early Romantic music.
Michał Kleofas Ogiński Tracks
Polonaise in A minor No. 1
Michał Kleofas Ogiński
Polonaise in A minor No. 1
Polonaise in A minor No. 1
