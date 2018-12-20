Ben ForsterBorn 24 March 1981
Ben Forster Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Edward "Ben" Forster (born 24 April 1981) is a British actor and singer. He won ITV's Superstar competition in 2012. As a result, Forster played the lead role of Jesus in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in its 2012 arena tour. Forster returned to the role at the end of May to tour Australia through 2013.
Ben Forster Tracks
Sparklejollytwinklejingley
Last played on
Last played on
Paint Your Wagon: They Call The Wind Maria
BBC Concert Orchestra
Paint Your Wagon: They Call The Wind Maria
Camelot: How To Handle A Woman
Ben Forster
Camelot: How To Handle A Woman
My Fair Lady: Why Can't The English
BBC Concert Orchestra
My Fair Lady: Why Can't The English
They call the wind Maria (Paint your Wagon)
Frederick Loewe
They call the wind Maria (Paint your Wagon)
Choir
How to handle a woman (Camelot)
Frederick Loewe
How to handle a woman (Camelot)
Why can't the English (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Why can't the English (My Fair Lady)
Just Like Him
Ben Forster
Just Like Him
Performer
Last played on
Last played on
Baby It's Cold Outside (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
Baby It's Cold Outside (Live In Session)
Last played on
Chesnuts Roasting On An Open Fire (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
Chesnuts Roasting On An Open Fire (Live In Session)
Chasing Cars
Ben Forster
Chasing Cars
Last played on
The Music Of The Night
Ben Forster
The Music Of The Night
Last played on
World's Greatest Dad (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
World's Greatest Dad (Live In Session)
You've Got A Friend (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
You've Got A Friend (Live In Session)
Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say) (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say) (Live In Session)
A Christmas Song (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
A Christmas Song (Live In Session)
Thousand Years (Live In Session)
Ben Forster
Thousand Years (Live In Session)
Sparklejollytwinklejingley
Ben Forster
Sparklejollytwinklejingley
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
2018-05-23T13:19:54
23
May
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
Ben Forster Links
