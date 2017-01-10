DFANYC disco-punk DJs/remixers/producers. Formed 2001
DFA
2001
DFA Biography (Wikipedia)
DFA Records is an independent record label and production team (known as The DFA) that was established in 2001 by Mo' Wax co-founder Tim Goldsworthy, musician James Murphy, and manager Jonathan Galkin.
DFA Tracks
Dare (DFA Remix)
Gorillaz
Dare (DFA Remix)
Dare (DFA Remix)
NY Excuse (DFA Remix)
Soulwax
NY Excuse (DFA Remix)
NY Excuse (DFA Remix)
