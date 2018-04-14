Leona WilliamsAmerican country singer. Born 7 January 1943
Leona Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaeac3ff-f977-40fe-9ba9-6a90b1b517d5
Leona Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Leona Belle Helton (born January 7, 1943 in Vienna, Missouri) is an American country music singer known professionally as Leona Williams. Active since 1958, Williams has been a backing musician for Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard and The Strangers, to whom she was married between 1978 and 1983. She also charted eight times on Hot Country Songs, with her only Top 40 hit being a duet with Haggard titled "The Bull and the Beaver."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leona Williams Tracks
Sort by
The Old Place Is Gone
Leona Williams
The Old Place Is Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Place Is Gone
Last played on
Dance Til the Downs Come Home
Leona Williams
Dance Til the Downs Come Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Til the Downs Come Home
Last played on
Dallas To Nashville With Love
Leona Williams
Dallas To Nashville With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dallas To Nashville With Love
Last played on
So Goes My World
Leona Williams
So Goes My World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Goes My World
Last played on
Leona Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist