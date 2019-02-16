Simon Paisley DayBritish stage and screen actor. Born 1967
Simon Paisley Day
1967
Simon Paisley Day Biography
Simon Paisley Day (born 13 April 1967), also credited as Simon Day, is a British stage and screen actor. His most recent work includes Timon of Athens (2008), Entertaining Mr Sloane (2009), Private Lives (2010), Twelfth Night (National Theatre, 2011), The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe, 2012) and portraying Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon in the 2012 ITV mini-series Titanic.
Simon Paisley Day Tracks
Upcoming BBC Events
Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: music and the stage
Alexandra Palace
16
Feb
2019
Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: music and the stage
Alexandra Palace
Alexandra PalaceBook tickets
Upcoming Events
22
Feb
2019
Simon Day, John Cooper Clarke
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Schmitt's Antony and Cleopatra
Barbican, London
4
Oct
2016
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Schmitt's Antony and Cleopatra
Barbican, London
Barbican, London
