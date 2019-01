Simon Paisley Day (born 13 April 1967), also credited as Simon Day, is a British stage and screen actor. His most recent work includes Timon of Athens (2008), Entertaining Mr Sloane (2009), Private Lives (2010), Twelfth Night (National Theatre, 2011), The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe, 2012) and portraying Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon in the 2012 ITV mini-series Titanic.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia