μ‐ZiqBorn 26 September 1971
μ‐Ziq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aae5b930-c59c-4509-81a1-4e65e8f424e4
μ‐Ziq Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Paradinas (born 26 September 1971), better known by his stage name μ-Ziq (pronounced "music" or mu-zik), is an English electronic musician from Wimbledon, London. He is one of the pioneering IDM electronic music acts during the 90's, alongside Aphex Twin, Autechre, and The Orb. He is also the founder of the record label Planet Mu.
His critically acclaimed 1997 album, Lunatic Harness, helped defined the drill 'n' bass subgenre and was also his most successful release, selling over 100,000 copies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
μ‐Ziq Tracks
Sort by
DoDaDum
μ‐Ziq
DoDaDum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DoDaDum
Last played on
Durian (feat. Kazumi)
μ‐Ziq
Durian (feat. Kazumi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Durian (feat. Kazumi)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Hasty Boom Alert
μ‐Ziq
Hasty Boom Alert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hasty Boom Alert
Last played on
Swan Vesta
μ‐Ziq
Swan Vesta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swan Vesta
Last played on
Iesope
μ‐Ziq
Iesope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iesope
Last played on
Ritm
μ‐Ziq
Ritm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritm
Last played on
The Motorbike Track (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
μ‐Ziq
The Motorbike Track (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fear (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
μ‐Ziq
The Fear (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scaling And Vox (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
μ‐Ziq
Scaling And Vox (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carpet Muncher (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
μ‐Ziq
Carpet Muncher (Radio 1 Session, 04 Aug 1999)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wergle The Proud
μ‐Ziq
Wergle The Proud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wergle The Proud
Last played on
Blem
μ‐Ziq
Blem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blem
Last played on
Rimmy
μ‐Ziq
Rimmy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rimmy
Last played on
Smeester
μ‐Ziq
Smeester
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smeester
Taxi Sadness
μ‐Ziq
Taxi Sadness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taxi Sadness
Monj2
μ‐Ziq
Monj2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monj2
The Tripods
μ‐Ziq
The Tripods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tripods
Mumbo
μ‐Ziq
Mumbo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mumbo
Mountain Island Boner
μ‐Ziq
Mountain Island Boner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountain Island Boner
Melting Bas
μ‐Ziq
Melting Bas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melting Bas
Last played on
New Bimple
μ‐Ziq
New Bimple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Bimple
Last played on
μ‐Ziq Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist