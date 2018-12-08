Eddie Calhoun (November 13, 1921, Clarksdale, Mississippi – January 27, 1993, Paradise Lake, Mississippi) was an American jazz double-bassist.

Calhoun was raised in Chicago, where he played with Dick Davis (1947–49) and Ahmad Jamal (1951–52). He worked with Horace Henderson (1952–54), Johnny Griffin (1954), Roy Eldridge, Billie Holiday, and Miles Davis. He joined Erroll Garner in 1955 and played with him through 1966, recording extensively and touring worldwide. After his time with Garner, Calhoun played with Norvel Reed (1967–68), then ran a nightclub called Cal's in Chicago from 1972 to 1974 and led a sextet at the Fantasy Club from 1975 to 1980. From 1980 to 1986 he accompanied Lennie Capp, then joined the Chicago All-Stars alongside Irwin Hoffer for a tour of Europe. Calhoun never recorded as a leader.