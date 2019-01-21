Alexander Nikolayevich TcherepninBorn 21 January 1899. Died 29 September 1977
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1899-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aae12a3d-8f00-410a-a87b-f19f8d7fd24e
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin (Russian: Алекса́ндр Никола́евич Черепни́н; 21 January 1899 – 29 September 1977) was a Russian-born composer and pianist. His father, Nikolai Tcherepnin (pupil of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov), was also a composer, as were his sons, Serge Tcherepnin and Ivan Tcherepnin, and two of his grandsons (sons of Ivan), Sergei and Stefan. His son Serge was involved in the roots of electronic music and instruments. His mother was a member of the artistic Benois family, a niece of Alexandre Benois.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Etude de Concert
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
Etude de Concert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Etude de Concert
Last played on
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq524.jpglink
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Last played on
Narcisse (Narcissus is transformed into a flower) (from Diaghilev and The Golden Age Of Th
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
Narcisse (Narcissus is transformed into a flower) (from Diaghilev and The Golden Age Of Th
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Waltz (Le Pavillon d'Armide, Op.29)
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
Grand Waltz (Le Pavillon d'Armide, Op.29)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Waltz (Le Pavillon d'Armide, Op.29)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist