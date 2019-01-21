Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin (Russian: Алекса́ндр Никола́евич Черепни́н; 21 January 1899 – 29 September 1977) was a Russian-born composer and pianist. His father, Nikolai Tcherepnin (pupil of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov), was also a composer, as were his sons, Serge Tcherepnin and Ivan Tcherepnin, and two of his grandsons (sons of Ivan), Sergei and Stefan. His son Serge was involved in the roots of electronic music and instruments. His mother was a member of the artistic Benois family, a niece of Alexandre Benois.