Janis MartinUS country & rockabilly singer. Born 27 March 1940. Died 3 September 2007
Janis Martin
1940-03-27
Janis Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Janis Darlene Martin (March 27, 1940 – September 3, 2007) was an American rockabilly and country music singer. She was one of the few women working in the male-dominated rock and roll music field during the 1950s and one of country music's early female innovators. Martin was nicknamed the Female Elvis for her dance moves on stage, similar to those of Elvis Presley.
Janis Martin Tracks
CRACKER JACK
Janis Martin
CRACKER JACK
CRACKER JACK
Bang Bang
Janis Martin
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
My Boy Elvis
Janis Martin
My Boy Elvis
My Boy Elvis
Lets Elope Baby
Janis Martin
Lets Elope Baby
Lets Elope Baby
ALL RIGHT BABY
Janis Martin
ALL RIGHT BABY
ALL RIGHT BABY
BAREFOOT BABY
Janis Martin
BAREFOOT BABY
BAREFOOT BABY
Love me to Pieces
Janis Martin
Love me to Pieces
Love me to Pieces
Drugstore Rock n Roll
Janis Martin
Drugstore Rock n Roll
Drugstore Rock n Roll
CRACKERJACK (Live)
Janis Martin
CRACKERJACK (Live)
CRACKERJACK (Live)
Love and Kisses
Janis Martin
Love and Kisses
Love and Kisses
Cry Guitar
Janis Martin
Cry Guitar
Cry Guitar
