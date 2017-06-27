The Durutti ColumnFormed 1978
The Durutti Column
1978
The Durutti Column Biography (Wikipedia)
The Durutti Column are an English post-punk band formed in 1978 in Manchester, England. The band is a project of guitarist and occasional pianist Vini Reilly who is often accompanied by Bruce Mitchell on drums and Keir Stewart on bass, keyboards and harmonica. They were among the first acts signed to Factory Records by label founder Tony Wilson.
The Durutti Column Tracks
Sketch For Dawn
Sketch For Dawn
One Christmas For Your Thoughts
One Christmas For Your Thoughts
Sketch for Summer
Sketch for Summer
Otis
Otis
Sketch for Winter
Sketch for Winter
Sara E Tristana
Sara E Tristana
Madeleine
Madeleine
Jongleur Grey ((Andy Kershaw Session 24th November 1987))
English Landscape Tradition (Andy Kershaw Session 24th November 1987)
28, Oldham St (Andy Kershaw Session 24th November 1987)
What Is It To Me Woman (Andy Kershaw Session 24th November 1987)
Falling
Falling
Goodbye
Goodbye
Brother (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2010)
Chant
Chant
Lips That Would Kiss
Lips That Would Kiss
English Landscape Tradition
Pol in B
Pol in B
Bordeaux Sequence
Bordeaux Sequence
USP
USP
Jongleur Grey
Jongleur Grey
Arpeggiator
Arpeggiator
Without Mercy II
Without Mercy II
San Giovanni Dawn
San Giovanni Dawn
Home
Home
Duet For Piano.
Duet For Piano.
Anthony
Anthony
Messidor
Messidor
28 Oldham Street
28 Oldham Street
Conduct
Conduct
Requiem for a Father
Requiem for a Father
Requiem Again
Requiem Again
