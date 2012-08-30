JAKAZiDBorn 7 May 1988
JAKAZiD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aadcb36f-335b-4c29-bf48-bdfd3a218fec
JAKAZiD Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua James "Josh" McInnes (born May 7, 1988), better known by his artist name JAKAZiD, is a record producer from Portsmouth, England. He owns and manages the label Aural Adrenaline and was previously signed to the record label Nukleuz. He is usually associated with writing happy hardcore music and remixing other well-known songs in this style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
JAKAZiD Tracks
Sort by
Funky Town
JAKAZiD
Funky Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Town
Last played on
Need U More
JAKAZiD
Need U More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need U More
Last played on
Moving To This
JAKAZiD
Moving To This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving To This
Last played on
40 Miles
JAKAZiD
40 Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
40 Miles
Last played on
JAKAZiD Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist