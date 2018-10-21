Niña de la PueblaBorn July 1909. Died 14 June 1999
Niña de la Puebla
1909-07
Niña de la Puebla Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolores Jiménez Alcántara (La Puebla de Cazalla, Seville, 28 July 1909 – 14 June 1999), known as "Niña de la Puebla "(in Spanish: "The girl from La Puebla"; La Puebla is her birthplace) was one of the greatest flamenco and Andalusian copla singers.
Jimenez was born on 28 July 1909, the daughter of a barber. An eye infection at a young age resulted in blindness. At age 8 she moved with her family to Madrid and began music lessons and studied flamenco.
In 1931 Jimenez debuted in Seville. Her style was known as dulce, or sweet. She married another singer in 1934, Lucas Soto Martin, and had five children, two of whom became flamenco professionals.
