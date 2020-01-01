Ve'ehalaDied 1986
Uiliami Leilua Vi known by his Tongan noble title Hon. Lord Veʻehala (1925 - 1986) was a Tongan nobleman best known as nose-flute player. He remains undoubtedly the most famous Tongan musician, both at home and abroad, and his recordings are still traditionally the first broadcast every day by Radio Tonga.
