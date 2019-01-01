James FordUK producer/engineer/drummer for Simian Mobile Disco. Born 11 December 1978
James Ford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aada989a-7ece-4198-8565-4d2f87d1ab4c
James Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
James Ford is an English musical composer, record producer and musician, known for being a member of Simian Mobile Disco and production work with the Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Florence and the Machine, Depeche Mode, Haim, Gorillaz, and Klaxons.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Ford Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist