Rose McDowall Born 21 October 1959
Rose McDowall
1959-10-21
Rose McDowall Biography
Rose McDowall (née Porter; born 21 October 1959) is a Scottish musician. Along with Jill Bryson, in 1981 she formed the new wave band Strawberry Switchblade.
Rose McDowall Tracks
Cut With The Cake Knife
Rose McDowall
Cut With The Cake Knife
Cut With The Cake Knife
Tibet
Rose McDowall
Tibet
Tibet
