Binary Finary are a British trance act originally comprising Matt Laws, Ricky Grant and Stuart Matheson, who were later joined by Sasha Vatoff who acts as DJ and live performer. They are best known for the dance hit single "1998", especially for the Paul van Dyk and Gouryella remixes, which charted in many countries. The song was remixed numerous times under the title of the year the remix was produced ("1999" and "2000" etc.), many of which were popular. In the UK, "1998" reached a peak position of #24 in the UK Singles Chart whereas "1999" reached #11. It was covered by Indie group Peace in the song, 1998 (Delicious).

On 1 May 2006, they released a collection of 16 tracks written over their eight-year sabbatical under the general title The Lost Tracks. This album is available only for download. Binary Finary are also featured in a Shiny Toy Guns song, "When Did This Storm Begin?".

On New Year's Eve 2009/2010 at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne at Sensation, they launched the 'Binary Finary LIVE' show, using original material and re-makes of classic dance tracks.