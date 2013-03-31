רונה קינןBorn 26 July 1979
רונה קינן
1979-07-26
רונה קינן Biography (Wikipedia)
Rona (Aharona) Rachel Kenan (Hebrew: רונה קינן, born 26 July 1979) is an Israeli singer/songwriter.
רונה קינן Tracks
Waltz
רונה קינן
Waltz
Waltz
רונה קינן Links
