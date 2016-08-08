NocturnusFormed 1986. Disbanded 2002
Nocturnus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aad4ed41-4f1c-4388-a82d-dd7f03807d72
Nocturnus Biography (Wikipedia)
Nocturnus was an American progressive death metal band formed in Tampa, Florida in 1987 by drummer/vocalist Mike Browning (formerly of Morbid Angel). They were known for their science-fiction themed lyrics and use of keyboards, both of which were virtually unknown in extreme metal at the time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nocturnus Tracks
Sort by
Serpents
Nocturnus
Serpents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serpents
Last played on
Whale Song
Nocturnus
Whale Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whale Song
Last played on
Nocturnus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist