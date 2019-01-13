Bad Sounds
Bad Sounds Performances & Interviews
Bad Sounds - Avalanche (Glastonbury 2016)
2016-06-24
Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Friday
Bad Sounds - Avalanche (Glastonbury 2016)
Bad Sounds Tracks
Wages
Wages
Another Man
Another Man
Honestly
Honestly
Couldn't Give It Away
Couldn't Give It Away
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Bad Sounds, Foals, You Me At Six, Nothing But Thieves, Anteros, The Pale White, Kawala and Wild Front
Exhibition Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
25
May
2019
Bad Sounds, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T13:03:58
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:25
Worthy Farm, Pilton
