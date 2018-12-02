Alex BrightmanBorn 5 February 1987
Alex Brightman
1987-02-05
Alex Brightman Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Michael "Alex" Brightman is an American stage actor, best known for originating the role of Dewey Finn in School of Rock on Broadway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex Brightman Tracks
You're In The Band
Alex Brightman
You're In The Band
You're In The Band
Performer
Last played on
School Of Rock (Teacher's Pet)
Alex Brightman
School Of Rock (Teacher's Pet)
School Of Rock (Teacher's Pet)
Performer
Last played on
