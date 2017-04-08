Maz Totterdell is a singer / songwriter from Crediton, Devon, UK, currently performing under the name Mazrah. Her music under her previous stage name, Maz Totterdell, was characterised by indie, folk-pop and poetic lyrics, and has been likened to Lisa Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, and Feist. Totterdell recorded a live BBC Introducing session in 2011. Maz Totterdell was previously signed to indie label, Series 8 Records based in Essex, and her debut single, Counting My Fingers was released in January 2012. Her debut album "Sweep" was released in the Spring of 2012.