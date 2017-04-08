Maz TotterdellBorn 24 December 1996
Maz Totterdell
Maz Totterdell Biography (Wikipedia)
Maz Totterdell is a singer / songwriter from Crediton, Devon, UK, currently performing under the name Mazrah. Her music under her previous stage name, Maz Totterdell, was characterised by indie, folk-pop and poetic lyrics, and has been likened to Lisa Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, and Feist. Totterdell recorded a live BBC Introducing session in 2011. Maz Totterdell was previously signed to indie label, Series 8 Records based in Essex, and her debut single, Counting My Fingers was released in January 2012. Her debut album "Sweep" was released in the Spring of 2012.
Maz Totterdell Tracks
Madness & Time
Maz Totterdell
Madness & Time
Smile On Sunshine
Maz Totterdell
Smile On Sunshine
Smile On Sunshine
Lazy Day
Maz Totterdell
Lazy Day
Lazy Day
Heart In My Pocket
Maz Totterdell
Heart In My Pocket
Heart In My Pocket
Heart In your Pocket
Maz Totterdell
Heart In your Pocket
Heart In your Pocket
Little Puzzle
Maz Totterdell
Little Puzzle
Little Puzzle
Counting My Fingers
Maz Totterdell
Counting My Fingers
Counting My Fingers
Back to Black
Maz Totterdell
Back to Black
Back to Black
Maz Totterdell Links
