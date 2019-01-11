Lt. Stitchie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aac86559-20d3-4c99-a51c-396b58e84c36
Lt. Stitchie Biography (Wikipedia)
Cleveland Laing (born c.1965), better known as Lieutenant Stitchie, is a Jamaican deejay who originally worked in the dancehall style but switched to gospel reggae in 1997 after surviving a car crash, thereafter working under the shorter name Stitchie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lt. Stitchie Performances & Interviews
Lt. Stitchie Tracks
Sort by
Ride De Riddim
Ras Demo
Ride De Riddim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride De Riddim
Last played on
Great Ambition
Lt. Stitchie
Great Ambition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Ambition
Natty Dread
Lt. Stitchie
Natty Dread
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Natty Dread
Wear Yu Size
Lt. Stitchie
Wear Yu Size
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wear Yu Size
Nu Stop Talk
Lt. Stitchie
Nu Stop Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nu Stop Talk
Last played on
Nuh Necessary
Lt. Stitchie
Nuh Necessary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuh Necessary
Last played on
Turn Up
Lt. Stitchie
Turn Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Up
Last played on
Hush Your Mouth
Lt. Stitchie
Hush Your Mouth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hush Your Mouth
Last played on
Mad Mad Mad (Dub)
Lt. Stitchie
Mad Mad Mad (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Mad Mad (Dub)
Last played on
Letter To Daddy
Lt. Stitchie
Letter To Daddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letter To Daddy
Last played on
Real Life Story
Lt. Stitchie
Real Life Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Life Story
Last played on
Call Pon Him
Lt. Stitchie
Call Pon Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Pon Him
Last played on
Temptation
Lt. Stitchie
Temptation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temptation
Last played on
Labba Labba
Lt. Stitchie
Labba Labba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Labba Labba
Last played on
Bun It Down
Lt. Stitchie
Bun It Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bun It Down
Last played on
Lt. Stitchie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist