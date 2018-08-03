Gottlob FrickBorn 28 July 1906. Died 18 August 1994
Gottlob Frick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1906-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aac65cd1-f5cf-47fd-874b-8f92815fadbd
Gottlob Frick Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottlob Frick (28 July 1906 in Ölbronn-Dürrn – 18 August 1994 in Muhlacker) was a German bass who sang in opera. He was known for his wide repertory including Wagner and Mozart roles, as well as those of Nicolai and Lortzing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gottlob Frick Tracks
Sort by
Don Giovanni, a cenar teco (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, a cenar teco (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni, a cenar teco (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
Gotterdammerung, Act III: 'Fliegt heim, ihr Raben!' (Immolation Scene)
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung, Act III: 'Fliegt heim, ihr Raben!' (Immolation Scene)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung, Act III: 'Fliegt heim, ihr Raben!' (Immolation Scene)
Last played on
Die Zauberflote: In diesen heil'gen Hallen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflote: In diesen heil'gen Hallen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Zauberflote: In diesen heil'gen Hallen
Orchestra
Last played on
O statua gentilissima (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
O statua gentilissima (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
O statua gentilissima (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewfhn3
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-01T13:20:18
1
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 42 - Wagner One Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1963-09-06T13:20:18
6
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 42 - Wagner One Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
Gottlob Frick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist