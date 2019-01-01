Pete Kirtley (born 14 April 1972) is an English, Ivor Novello Award-winning and Brit Awards-nominated songwriter, and record producer. He has produced over 150 records worldwide with sales exceeding 12 million, including seven number-one hit singles worldwide, tracks on seven number-one albums, eight UK top-ten hits and thirty-five top-forty hits in Europe. His records have generated a total of more than 20 million hits on YouTube. He has written and/or produced for artists such as the Sugababes, Hear'Say, Armin Van Buuren, Tiësto, Kim Wilde, Mutya Buena and Stephen Gately. His production collaborations include Ryan Tedder, Guy Chambers and Stargate.