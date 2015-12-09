Ulla PirttijärviBorn 13 November 1971
Ulla Pirttijärvi
1971-11-13
Ulla Pirttijärvi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulla Pirttijärvi is a Sami joik singer from the village of Angeli (Sami: Aŋŋel), Finland. She began her career with the music group Angelin Tytöt, but left soon after to pursue a solo career. She performs traditional joik music with Western arrangements of contemporary instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Ulla Pirttijärvi Tracks
De juoiggas (hear the sound of the yoik)
Trad & Ulla Pirttijärvi
De juoiggas (hear the sound of the yoik)
De juoiggas (hear the sound of the yoik)
Composer
Last played on
