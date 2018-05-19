Jake Brook (born 21 June 1990), better known by his stage name Lunar C, is an English rapper.

Between his rap battles in Don't Flop, Lunar C has accumulated over eight million hits and was awarded trophies for 'Best Newcomer' and 'Performance of the Year' within the league in 2011.

His widespread popularity has led to multiple appearances on the media channel SB.TV, and an appearance on British singer-songwriter Labrinth's latest EP, Atomic. His latest mixtape, Breakdown Rebuild, also features collaborations with UK artists Dirty Dike and Tommy Dockerz.

He is in a crew called 'Fly Tippers' whose logo also features on designs for Boisht Cothing. Other members of the group are PTRM, Minas, Wyde Boi and Chief Wigs.