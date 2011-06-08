Corey HarrisBorn 21 February 1969
Corey Harris
1969-02-21
Corey Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Corey Harris (born February 21, 1969; Denver, Colorado) is an American blues and reggae musician, currently residing in Charlottesville, Virginia. Along with Keb' Mo' and Alvin Youngblood Hart, he raised the flag of acoustic guitar blues in the mid-1990s. He was featured on the 2003 PBS television mini-series, The Blues, in an episode directed by Martin Scorsese.
Corey Harris Tracks
