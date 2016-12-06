Don RichBorn 15 August 1941. Died 17 July 1974
Don Rich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aabceab2-5c80-4283-a072-f44b06df8dc6
Don Rich Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Eugene Ulrich (August 15, 1941 – July 17, 1974), best known by the stage name Don Rich, was a country musician who helped develop the Bakersfield sound in the early 1960s. He was a noted guitarist and fiddler, and a member of The Buckaroos, the backing band of country singer Buck Owens. Rich was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1974 at the age of 32.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Rich Tracks
Sort by
Guitar Pickin' Man (Hee Haw Version)
Don Rich
Guitar Pickin' Man (Hee Haw Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guitar Pickin' Man (Hee Haw Version)
Last played on
Don Rich Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist