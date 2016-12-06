Donald Eugene Ulrich (August 15, 1941 – July 17, 1974), best known by the stage name Don Rich, was a country musician who helped develop the Bakersfield sound in the early 1960s. He was a noted guitarist and fiddler, and a member of The Buckaroos, the backing band of country singer Buck Owens. Rich was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1974 at the age of 32.