Angela StrehliBorn 22 November 1945
Angela Strehli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aabc4736-3e42-44d9-b080-eb06828b6497
Angela Strehli Biography (Wikipedia)
Angela Strehli (born November 22, 1945, Lubbock, Texas, United States) is an American electric blues singer and songwriter. She is also a Texas blues historian and impresario. Despite a sporadic recording career, Strehli spends time each year performing in Europe, the US and Canada.
