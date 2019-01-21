Iris Williams OBE (born 20 April 1944 or 1946) is a Welsh singer. Williams reached the peak of her popularity during the 1980s.

Williams was born in Tonyrefail. South Wales. Brought up in a children's home, and later adopted by the Llewellyns. she won a scholarship to the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. In 1979, she had her biggest UK hit, "He Was Beautiful", a song based on the already well-known theme from The Deer Hunter with lyrics by Cleo Laine. In Wales, however, she had already had major success, particularly with "Pererin Wyf" (1971) a Welsh-language version of "Amazing Grace". As a result of hitting the national charts, she was given her own BBC series. She also won the Welsh talent contest, Cân i Gymru (A Song for Wales) in 1974 with the song 'I gael Cymru'n Gymru Rydd' (For a Free Wales).

In the early 1980s Williams took ownership of a public house near Ascot in Berkshire named 'The Pheasant Plucker', so named by her “extrovert” second husband – combining running it with appearances on the club circuit, before relocating to New York in the early 1990s.